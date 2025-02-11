4 Reasons why Rusev needs to return to WWE

WWE and AEW have both been undergoing some big changes. On Friday, World Wrestling Entertainment released a wealth of performers, including Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci, The Good Brothers, and Cedric Alexander, among others.

Meanwhile, Monday saw three names seemingly officially exit All Elite Wrestling. This includes Ricky Starks and Aleister Black. Additionally, Miro was removed from the roster page, and it was later revealed that the promotion had released him.

For those unaware, Miro previously wrestled in World Wrestling Entertainment as Rusev. He had quite the run, including a major match with John Cena at WrestleMania. Still, many believe that the run was ultimately disappointing.

With that being said, Rusev could now potentially return home to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, but it isn't clear if he will. This article will take a look at four reasons why The Bulgarian Brute should find his way back to his home promotion.

#4. Vince McMahon is no longer booking WWE

Rusev's previous run with WWE had several ups and downs. On the positive side, he was in a major feud with John Cena that culminated in their clash at Wrestlemania. Unfortunately, there were also rough times.

Vince McMahon booked Rusev to have his wife leave him and kiss another man in front of him repeatedly. McMahon also failed to capitalize on the rise of the Rusev Day movement, which WWE fans gravitated towards.

Issues between Rusev and Vince, at least from a creative standpoint, likely led to The Bulgarian Brute's exit from the company. Now that Vince is gone, however, Rusev could return without fear of being buried or treated poorly.

#3. He needs to end his career on a high note following his bizarre AEW run

Rusev's time as Miro in All Elite Wrestling should have gone wonderfully. He left the evil empire that was Vince McMahon's WWE and had the freedom to succeed on his own merits. Unfortunately, the run was a disaster in many ways.

Early on, he was a comedic figure playing video games and wearing Disney shirts. Later, he finally got on the right path with The Redeemer persona and seemingly had a bright future. Instead, the former WWE star would appear and disappear repeatedly until just disappearing altogether.

It would be a shame if Rusev's career ended in such a lackluster and odd manner. He needs to end his career on a high note, and there is arguably no higher note than the biggest wrestling company in the world. The best way for The Bulgarian Brute to end his career is with a stable run with regular television appearances and storylines.

#2. Rusev could be a top guy under Triple H's booking

The truth is, Rusev's booking under Vince McMahon and Tony Khan both left a lot to be desired. Latter-era Vince McMahon and modern-era Tony Khan are both arguably far from adequate bookers, which explains the downturn in business both suffered.

WWE is absolutely on another level nowadays. Ever since Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, the business has been booming, and it doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. Part of his tremendous success is his intricate and compelling storylines.

Rusev could easily be slotted in as a top guy in major stories. A feud with Cody Rhodes or Gunther doesn't feel impossible. He wouldn't be forced into a mid-card role or a comedy gimmick if he were to work under The Game.

#1. There's a wealth of exciting feuds waiting for him

As noted, Rusev could be a top guy in this modern era of WWE. He never had proper feuds with Cody Rhodes or Gunther during his previous run in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, and he could believably challenge either man.

That isn't it, however. Numerous completely new or fresh feuds could await The Bulgarian Brute in WWE. For example, RAW has Gunther, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Sami Zayn, among others.

Meanwhile, SmackDown is also loaded with big feuds for him. Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu are all major rivalries awaiting the big man if he were to return. With many over and talented performers in the company, Rusev could be busy for years to come.

