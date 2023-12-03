CJ Perry reacts to a 31-year-old WWE star's workout photo: "Wow !!!! Your body is unreal!"

A WWE Superstar recently shared a workout picture on X (formerly called Twitter) and CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana) reacted to the post by praising the star's physique. The Superstar in question is Jade Cargill, who recently departed from AEW and joined WWE.

Debuting in November 2020, Jade Cargill had a dominant run in All Elite Wrestling and remained undefeated for almost two-and-a-half years. The 31-year-old had a 60-match undefeated streak and a 508-day reign as TBS Champion, which came to an end at the hands of Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May 2023.

Cargill wrestled her last match in the Jacksonville-based company on September 15, 2023 edition of Rampage, when she was defeated by Statlander for the second time. A few weeks later, WWE announced that it had signed Jade Cargill.

Big Jade posted a mirror selfie on social media which saw her flexing her biceps during a workout.

"The thing is. God doesn’t play about me.💪," Jade Cargill wrote.

AEW personality CJ Perry, seemingly impressed by the former TBS Champion's pic, responded to it on X.

"Wow !!!! Your body is unreal !!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥😍," replied CJ Perry.

Here is Cargill's post:

Since joining the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill has been featured in backstage segments with the company's top names like Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, etc. However, the 31-year-old is yet to make her in-ring debut in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jade Cargill's immediate WWE future revealed by Triple H

Ever since signing with the Stamford-based company, Cargill has been treated as a star and has already shared the screen with WWE's biggest stars.

At the press conference after the Survivor Series 2023 pay-per-view, the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H was asked about the company's plan for Big Jade. The 14-time World Champion said Cargill was limited in her abilities due to no fault of her own and is currently undergoing training.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

