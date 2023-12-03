Jade Cargill hasn't been seen on WWE programming for several weeks after introducing herself to both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and appearing on NXT.

Over the past few weeks, it's been unclear what the future holds for Cargill since she has been training hard at the Performance Center ahead of a potential debut at The Royal Rumble.

WWE recently shared a recap of the drama from SmackDown on their Instagram page, where Randy Orton chose the blue brand as his new home, and Cargill interesting liked it.

This could mean that the former TBS Champion likes the fact that The Viper will be on SmackDown now or that she likes the idea of working on the same brand as Orton when she finally makes her official in-ring debut.

Randy Orton may have already ruined his chances to exact some revenge on The Bloodline after he delivered an unprovoked attack on Nick Aldis.

Aldis went on to claim that Orton needed to "get his checkbook out," which could hint that he would be fined.

Will Jade Cargill win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble?

Jade Cargill was seen as one of the biggest signings in WWE for some time. Many fans and legends expect her to become a huge star, but at the moment, she is adapting to WWE through the Performance Center.

Current rumors suggest that she could be en route to the Women's Royal Rumble next month, but it's hard to believe that she could be in the match without winning it. Much like Ronda Rousey, Cargill could wipe out everyone in her wake as part of her in-ring debut and book her place in a championship match at WrestleMania.

Do you think Jade Cargill has a bright future in WWE? Share your thoughts and predictions for her official debut in the comments section below.