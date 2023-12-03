WWE management figure furious about Randy Orton's actions at WWE SmackDown, hints at potential punishment

Randy Orton let the WWE Universe know that he will be seen on the SmackDown brand after he officially signed the dotted line on the show this week. However, before the show came to an end, The Viper Rko'd Nick Aldis, and it looks like he won't get off the hook that easily.

Randy Orton made his ground-breaking return to WWE at Survivor Series over the last weekend. The Apex Predator was the final member to enter the WarGames match. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to take on the team of The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

On WWE RAW earlier this week, Randy Orton beat Dominik Mysterio in the main event. In the same week, Orton made his return to the blue brand and was given two offers.

The Viper could either sign with RAW and get a chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship or sign with SmackDown and get his hands on The Bloodline, who took him out almost two years ago. Orton chose the latter and then hit Nick Aldis with an RKO.

The SmackDown General Manager didn't like what happened one bit and responded to Orton's actions. Aldis told Orton to get out his checkbook and hinted at The Viper getting slammed with a fine for laying a hand on a WWE official.

What did Adam Pearce have to say about Randy Orton signing with SmackDown?

Adam Pearce appeared on WWE SmackDown to get The Viper to sign with WWE RAW. Pearce went head-to-head with Aldis' offer by promising Orton the chance to challenge the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and Jey Uso on RAW next week.

However, Randy Orton found Nick Aldis' offer more intriguing. Aldis gave him a chance to exact revenge on the group that put him out of action almost two years ago. Adam Pearce didn't like the fact that Orton chose the blue brand over his and let him know over social media.

"I don't like it... But I get it. My respect always, [Randy Orton]," wrote the RAW GM.

