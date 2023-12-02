Adam Pearce sends three-word message to Randy Orton after he rejects RAW contract

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has reacted to the events of SmackDown surrounding Randy Orton, the blue brand's newest acquisition.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, The Viper had to choose between signing a contract with the red or the blue brand. Adam Pearce promised Orton a World Heavyweight title match, while Nick Aldis assured him that he would give him The Bloodline.

In the end, Randy Orton went with Nick Aldis' offer and signed a contract with SmackDown. Orton hasn't forgotten how The Bloodline took him and Matt Riddle out last year, leading to him being forced to go on a hiatus due to a back injury.

Shortly after, Adam Pearce took to Twitter and made it clear that he didn't like the fact that Orton chose SmackDown over RAW. He added that he understood why Orton chose the blue brand. Pearce then sent a heartfelt three-word message to The Viper.

"I don't like it... But I get it. My respect always, [Randy Orton]," wrote the RAW GM.

Randy Orton received a massive ovation on RAW

After making a big return to the ring at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, Orton appeared on the following RAW episode. He received a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe. The Viper cut a promo on the Monday Night show and stated that his hiatus gave him a lot of time to ponder on his accomplishments.

The former World Heavyweight Champion then said that he hadn't done one thing in the business, and that was to compete in a WarGames match. When Cody Rhodes called him with an offer to compete at Survivor Series: WarGames, The Apex Predator just couldn't reject it.

Orton also touched upon the events of last year that led to him taking a hiatus. He said that he can forgive but can't forget and will go after every single member of The Bloodline.

Now that Orton is on SmackDown, would you like to see him go after The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, right away? Sound off in the comments section below.