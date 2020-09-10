5 WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with Randy Orton 

Decades from now, whenever fans would talk about the most controversial figures in pro wrestling history, Randy Orton's name will surely come up. The Viper has been with WWE for almost two decades at this point, and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

Randy Orton was a brash, obnoxious heel back when he was with Evolution, and the real-life persona of Orton wasn't much different. Orton has grown a great deal since then, but he is still the same guy who never cared what others thought of him, whenever he stated his opinion. It isn't a surprise that several WWE Superstars have had real-life heat with Randy Orton in the past. In this slideshow, we will take a look a five WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with the WWE veteran.

#5 Roman Reigns

Back in 2013, The Shield was still a fairly new group. The Hounds of Justice came out victorious in their first WrestleMania outing against Randy Orton, Sheamus, and Big Show. Months later, The Shield got into a backstage controversy following a match at a house show. Roman Reigns and Randy Orton were involved in a botched a spot in the match. It led to both men shouting at each other in a backstage area. The incident didn't sit well with the top brass and The Shield received backstage heat for the same.

A year later, following The Shield's split, Roman Reigns got into a singles feud with Randy Orton. The bouts these two men had at live events were deemed as failures. The Big Dog believed that Orton was "killing his push" with his “crowd killing style.” The two Superstars apparently talked about these issues backstage. At SummerSlam 2014, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton met in the ring, with Reigns picking up the win when all was said and done.