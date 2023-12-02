WWE welcoming back CM Punk after his controversial stint at AEW is one of the biggest events in modern-day wrestling history. It has also given rise to several rumors about other wrestlers on the AEW roster. And these rumors are persisting in the place where they first began - social media.

One such rumor was about Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, both now AEW stalwarts, looking to get back on the roster of the Stamford-based company, after bidding goodbye to AEW and Tony Khan. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful quickly put an end to that 'WWE signing' rumor with a short social post of his own.

"Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are both signed with AEW through 2027," he posted.

There has been no talk of either of the wrestlers not being happy with their current stint in AEW. Both have nothing to prove, and both have had stellar runs in WWE, though fans consider that both were not used to their full potential in the Stamford-based company.

In AEW, Moxley has successfully carved out a name for himself and Jericho is making the best use of his acting skills and incomparable comic timing. Logic says the rumor is untrue, and the social post by Sapp should end the matter.

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey stops rumors of an AEW run

Ronda Rousey recently appeared on ROH, the sister promotion of AEW. That sparked rumors that The Baddest Woman on the Planet will sign up with AEW. Rousey shut down the rumors as well, making one wonder why Tony Khan would pop money for the one-time appearance of a naturally 'over' wrestler.

Rumors of wrestlers who are either at the end of their contract or at the end of their tether joining rival wrestling promotions are constantly circulating. With wrestling analysts now weeding out the fake ones, fans have one less thing to worry about.

What do you think? Is AEW on the verge of losing more wrestlers? Tell us in the comments section.