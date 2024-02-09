Claudio Castagnoli on 30-year-old former world champion joining AEW

Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, shared his thoughts on how he felt about a 30-year-old former world champion joining AEW. Castagnoli is well respected among his peers, and his opinion does carry weight.

The star Claudio was referring to was none other than Will Ospreay. Ospreay, who also wrestles in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, signed a multi-year deal with AEW in November 2023.

Claudio Castagnoli was a guest on Adrian Hernandez’s official YouTube channel when he shared his thoughts on Ospreay and how he was impressed by him.

“If you want to grow as a performer, you have to take that leap of faith. You have to face new challenges. He didn’t have to ask me. He figured it out himself. That’s why he’s coming to AEW. That’s just the person and the performer he is. I don’t know him that well, but he looks for new challenges. Every match, he wants to be better. He wants to impress people. He wants to give them something to remember and that’s why he figured his next step is coming to AEW. The biggest wrestling markets are in America, so if you want to be part of the big wrestling companies, you come to America," Claudio Castagnoli said. [H/T Wrestling News]

What the future has in store for Will Ospreay remains to be seen.

Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley to take on CMLL stars on AEW Collision

Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, will take on CMLL’s Star Jr. and Esfinge in a tag team match on AEW Collision this Saturday.

Commentator Excalibur broke the news towards the end of Dynamite, and later, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to confirm the news.

“This Saturday, 2/10. @TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas. Saturday Night #AEWCollision. 8pm ET/7pm CT Live on @TNTdrama. Star Jr. + Esfinge vs. @JonMoxley + @ClaudioCSRO. With the @CMLL_OFICIAL vs. BCC battle heating up, @Esfinge_cmll+ Star Jr. will collide vs. Mox + Claudio THIS SATURDAY!" Tony Khan shared.

This follows after Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, took on Hechicero on last week’s episode of Collision and defeated him. Jon Moxley will undoubtedly want to get one over the CMLL guys after he was jumped by Mistico, Volador Jr, Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada last week.

