Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) still has real-life heat with top AEW star⁩

Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, recently opened up about his rivalry with a top AEW star. The star being discussed is current Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston.

Since the arrival of Castagnoli in AEW, the two have competed against one another several times. However, it seems like the heat between them has been cooled off. Eddie Kingston has now ignited his feud with another Blackpool Combat Club member, Bryan Danielson.

On the January 20 edition of Collision, Danielson and Castagnoli defeated Kingston and Ortiz. Following the match, The American Dragon taunted The Mad King and even spit in his face.

In a recent interview with Mark Hoke, Claudio talked about his rivalry with the Continental Crown Champion. The latter revealed that he is still annoyed by The Mad King.

"I don't think there'll ever be water under the bridge between me and Eddie," Castagnoli admitted. "It's just annoying. I think Bryan [Danielson] has to deal with it now," Claudio said.

Claudio Castagnoli also revealed how he felt after The American Dragon spit in Kingston's face.

"I wish I would've done it earlier. I'm done wasting energy on him," he added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Claudio Castagnoli wants to capture AEW World Championship

While speaking in the interview with Mark Hoke, the former WWE Superstar showed his desire to win the company's top prize, the AEW World Championship, which is currently held by Samoa Joe.

"That's what everybody works towards, to be the world champion. I'm just working, being patient, maybe too patient. I think that chance will hopefully come my way and I'll grab it. I'd be a tremendous representative for the company and be a great world champion. Right now, Joe is the champ, it's funny, he hasn't mentioned me of the people who hit the hardest," Castagnoli said.

Fans are eager to see what happens next in the Eddie Kingston vs. BCC saga.

