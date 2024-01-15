Claudio Castagnoli names the top 3 stars he loves to wrestle, mentions current champion from WWE

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently revealed the names of the top three wrestlers that he loves to wrestle. Interestingly, one out of the three names was of the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Hailing from Lucerne, Switzerland, Claudio Castagnoli has been in the pro wrestling business for more than two decades. During his 20+ years in the industry, he faced many top names in the combat sports territory. He has wrestled in a bunch of wrestling promotions, so picking out three names was a bit tough for him, as he has been up against many exceptionally talented superstars.

Therefore, when Denise Salcedo asked him about his top three wrestlers to wrestle a couple of weeks ago, he made sure to mention that the names he chose are his current favorites, which might be subject to change later.

He said, "Oh man, I don’t think I can give you a top three. I will do this. I’ll give you the top three of people that come to mind right now, today. Because like, you know, it’s one of those, like it will just change tomorrow. Bryan [Danielson], I’ll put that in there because I just wrestled him. I guess I put Seth Rollins in there and then Mox [Jon Moxley]."

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxely are both in AEW currently. However, Seth Rollins is in WWE and is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Claudio Castagnoli's history with Seth Rollins

The erstwhile Cesaro shares a storied history with Seth Rollins. Their rivalry dates back to their days in Ring of Honor, where Castagnoli and the former Tyler Black had some enthralling bouts.

During his stint in WWE, Castagnoli, and Rollins also came face to face a bunch of times. In fact, Rollins was the very first person he wrestled against on his FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) debut at a live event in September 2011. Another interesting point to note is that Rollins was one of his last rivals in WWE before leaving the promotion in 2022.

Moreover, Claudio Castagnoli has always spoken highly of Rollins whenever he talks about The Visionary. It remains to be seen whether the two former rivals will ever come face-to-face once again in their careers.

What are your thoughts on Castagnoli's favorite three wrestlers he loves to wrestle against? Share your opinions in the comments box below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here