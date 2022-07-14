Claudio Castagnoli reacts after defeating two-time WWE World Champion in his first singles match on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli recently had his first ever singles match in AEW against his former Real Americans partner, Jake Hager.

On this week's special edition of Dynamite - Fyter Fest, Claudio emerged victorious after a grueling fight, and took to Twitter to share some timely snaps of his bout in celebration.

Fans who have been following the former United Champion will recall that he once teamed up alongside Hager and formed The Real Americans with wrestling legend Dutch Mantell as their manager. Unfortunately, the tag-team was short-lived, and the duo split up after some time. The two finally met again during last week's AEW Blood and Guts Dynamite episode.

After defeating the Jericho Appreciation Society member in a well-received bout, Claudio Castagnoli shared some pictures of key moments during his match.

"Violent Gentlemen" - Claudio Tweeted.

While it's currently unclear where the former Swiss Superman will head next, defeating his former tag-team partner is a good way to tie up one last loose end. Many fans have been clamoring for the star to finally receive a World Championship, and now that he's in AEW, the dream could finally come true.

Dutch Mantell belives that WWE ruined Claudio Castagnoli when they broke up The Real Americans

During a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the wrestling legend spoke about the ending of The Real Americans. According to Mantell, being paired with Paul Heyman and breaking up the tag-team is what led to Claudio losing steam within WWE.

"Even though I was the heat magnet for them, they like Swagger and they like Cesaro together. Both guys about 6'5, strong, and then I show up at TV one day and they put him with Heyman. I'm thinking, why would anybody make such a move? And then three weeks later they took him from Heyman because Heyman killed him too," Mantell said. (3:34 onward)

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 Cesaro as a Paul heyman guy could’ve been so much more. Cesaro as a Paul heyman guy could’ve been so much more. https://t.co/iYQGso83dU

Unfortunately, Claudio Castagnoli did very little during his time with WWE, something fans constantly protested against. Considering that Tony Khan has been very enthusiastic about the star's debut, he could have a far better run within AEW.

