Claudio Castagnoli's (fka Cesaro) cryptic post after Death Riders unveil new member at AEW Beach Break

Former WWE United States Champion Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) shared a cryptic post after AEW's Death Riders faction got a potential new member. The events took place at Dynamite: Beach Break.

In the main event of Dynamite: Beach Break this past Wednesday, Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe inside the Steel Cage. The brutal encounter ended with the NJPW star, Gabe Kidd, handing Moxley the briefcase to retain against Joe, potentially revealing himself as the new member of the Death Riders faction.

Chaos erupted after the match, with Claudio Castagnoli also getting involved. Taking to X (fka Twitter) after the show, the former Cesaro shared a cryptic post after Gabe Kidd was unveiled as the new member of the Death Riders. Claudio shared the following emojis with the Dynamite hashtag:

"👀 ☕️ #AEWDynamite"

After Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Title, the Death Riders continued their assault on Samoa Joe and The Opps and were joined by The Young Bucks as well. Kenny Omega showed up but got taken out by Kazuchika Okada. Nevertheless, Swerve Strickland came out in the end and evened the odds against the Death Riders and the Bucks.

AEW star called out Death Riders for a huge multi-man match

After Swerve Strickland managed to take out both the Death Riders and The Young Bucks in the main event of Dynamite: Beach Break, he called them out, including Marina Shafir, for the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025 on behalf of Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, and Willow Nightingale.

While the match has not been made official yet, it is slated to be the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena with two women involved, i.e., Willow and Marina from respective sides.

Moreover, the Anarchy in the Arena tradition for Double or Nothing continues for All Elite Wrestling, with women also included for the first time ever. It will be interesting to see what transpires in the brutal multi-man encounter this year.

