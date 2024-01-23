Claudio Castagnoli's role in bringing 36-year-old star to WWE revealed

Claudio Castagnoli played an instrumental role in WWE signing a 36-year-old superstar, as has been revealed in an interview.

Dorado cut his teeth in the independent promotion Chikara alongside the Swiss Superman. Speaking with Developmentally Speaking, Lince Dorado talked about the part played by Claudio Castagnoli in securing his tenure in WWE.

He revealed that Castagnoli vouched for the former's skills as a talent, which led to him being contacted by William Regal. The former 24/7 Champion also credited Castagnoli as one of his trainers:

"Claudio [Castagnoli] ... actually had mentioned my name," Dorado said. "Like, 'Hey, you should use this guy, he's pretty local and he's good. He understands the style and he works all the styles, basically.' ... [William] Regal ended up calling me." [H/T, WrestlingInc]

Dorado, who was a member of the rudo faction BDK alongside Castagnoli, also disclosed that the former US Champion was behind his ring name as well. He explained that the latter's observation of Dorado's cat-like agility resulted in Dorado donning feline-themed gear throughout his career.

Lince Dorado appeared in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016, signing a contract with the Stamford-based promotion later in July of the same year. He became part of a faction called Lucha House Party alongside Kalisto and Gran Metalik. Both Dorado and Metalik were released from their contracts in November 2021.

Dorado made a couple of appearances in AEW in 2023, most recently teaming up with Colt Cabana and Brandon Cutler in a losing effort against Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, and Johnny TV of QTV in a dark match on Dynamite in October 2023.

AEW personality reacts to Cody Rhodes being announced as the face of WWE 2K24

A major AEW personality has shared her reaction to Cody Rhodes being revealed as the cover star of the video game WWE 2K24.

Amanda Huber recently took to X and responded to a post shared by the handle WWEgames, which unveiled Cody Rhodes as the face of the newest entry to the 2K series of games. Huber's late husband, former AEW TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee, shared an intense and lauded rivalry with the American Nightmare, who was the last opponent the Exalted One ever faced in the squared circle.

Rhodes and Amanda Huber were also colleagues in AEW's Community Outreach team, and their friendship was made visible in the latter's tweet. Huber quoted the lyrics of Cody's entrance music, voicing her support and congratulations to the former Intercontinental Champion.

Expand Tweet

Former Women's Champion Bianca Belair and reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley have also been revealed as the cover stars of the game's deluxe edition, which is set to be released on March 5, 2024, followed by the release of the Standard Edition three days later on March 8.

Will Cody Rhodes finish his story in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.