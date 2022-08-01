"He just took it like a madman" - Claudio Castagnoli explains how he saved former WWE Superstar's job with an uppercut

Recently-crowned ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli revealed how he saved Tyler Breeze's job with an uppercut.

Breeze, who signed with WWE in 2010, faced Castagnoli in a match that proved to be a career-changing moment for him. The match, which happened to be the latter's first televised match, was named a ‘get over’ bout.

During an interview at Starrcast V with Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast, Castagnoli revealed that the higher-ups were not happy with Tyler Breeze. The bout against the new signee proved to be a massive turning point:

“He was in FCW when I just got there, and I wrestled my first match against him ever on FCW TV. It was just a ‘get over’ match as I don’t think they were very high on him at that time, that I didn’t know."

Claudio Castagnoli went on to describe how Breeze took the uppercut in the best possible way, which changed the WWE authority's views about him.

"On the uppercut] He just took it like a madman and just went super high in the sky and I took his head off. But after that match, everybody was like ‘how is he to work with?’ and I was like ‘he’s great.’ They were like ‘he’s really good…’ Then fast-forward three months and he’s FCW Champion or something. I uppercut-ed his head off but saved his job in the process because they were not high on him before, but afterward, they were, rightfully so, very high on him." (H/T - ITR)

Claudio Castagnoli reacts to his first World Championship win

The Swiss Superman won the Ring of Honor World Championship at the ROH Death before dishonor pay-per-view that took place earlier this month. He was signed to ROH from 2005 to 2011 but never won the prestigious prize.

After beating Jonathan Gresham, Claudio Castagnoli opened up about his first world championship win. He promised that his run as a world champion would be a roller-coaster ride and asked everyone to be ready for it:

"This [ROH World Title] is my first world championship. I said this before that I could be here and tell you guys what I am going to do, this and that. I feel like there are a lot of people that talk a lot. I like to let my actions speak. So it is gonna be a hell of a run. Hope you guys are ready," Castagnoli said.

Claudio Castagnoli signed with AEW after departing WWE earlier this year. He is so far undefeated in the promotion

