CM Punk News Roundup: AEW star responds to challenge for inter-gender match, Takes a shot at WWE, Debuts new look

CM Punk recently appeared on ESPN's SportsNation show where he spoke on a variety of topics. Punk also appeared on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite in some interesting attire.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been a primary topic of discussion since making his return to wrestling after seven years. While his current run has been criticized by many wrestling commentators, CM Punk seems set to work his way back up.

5. CM Punk takes a dig at WWE while naming the future stars of AEW

Gaurav War @goofyone_gv7



2021 : CM Punk in Greenboro is feuding with Less Famous Miz

@CMPunk @The_MJF

#AEW 2012 : Last time at Greenboro NC..CM Punk was involved with Miz and has to go with Lie Detector Test2021 : CM Punk in Greenboro is feuding with Less Famous Miz #AEW Dynamite #CMPunk 2012 : Last time at Greenboro NC..CM Punk was involved with Miz and has to go with Lie Detector Test2021 : CM Punk in Greenboro is feuding with Less Famous Miz@CMPunk @The_MJF#AEW #AEWDynamite #CMPunk https://t.co/kIdqHuIBNt

CM Punk has never been afraid to share his opinions and while asked on SportsNation about which AEW talents impressed him, he had this to say:

"There's so many young guys I think the future of AEW is in such good hands. Most of the younger guys that we have that we're gonna wind up spotlighting in the next five years or so are in their early 20s. I mean, Britt Baker. God, Hook, I mean, everybody seems to love Hook. Guys had one match, you know what I mean? I just think we take our time with our talents, and AEW as a whole is still a baby, two years old. And we're going to be moving to TBS in the new year. That's a big step. And just taking time and fostering the new talents instead of just kind of throwing them out there and having a sink or swim attitude helps," - CM Punk responded

WWE has made a name for themselves in poorly booking young talent before releasing them when they don't land with fans. CM Punk is clearly one of the latest people to note this. However, in a less negative tone, Punk is optimistic about all the young and upcoming talent in AEW who haven't even hit 30 yet.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell