CM Punk accidentally injured WWE Legend during intense brawl on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk made his return from injury at AEW Dynamite Quake by the Lake. However, he accidentally injured a WWE legend.

Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho in the main event of Quake by the Lake. After the match, JAS attacked Moxley and other babyfaces, including Claudio Castagnoli, who made the save. The heels had the upper hand until CM Punk made his return from a foot injury.

In the brawl that ensued, the Second City Saint clotheslined The Ocho over the the top rope. On an episode of Talk is Jericho, the ROH World Champion spoke about how he suffered a bruised larynx after an incredible bout with Jon Moxley for the title.

"Which of course led to the return of CM Punk and because he had been hurt and that when the summer was over and he came back and people just went nuts for it and had the Jericho Appreciation Society all take bumps for him. And then he came in with me and you can see I charged at him with the belt. He hits me, hits me again. You see me pointing to my throat to clothesline me over the top rope to the floor. And we didn't quite have enough momentum."

He went on to explain:

"Nobody's fault. It just, I called it on the fly. We didn't have the amount of momentum. So when I got stuck and he gave me a little bit of an extra shove to go over and that's when I bruised my larynx. Total accident, no issue whatsoever. It just was the wrong place at the right time," said Jericho (26:32 - 27:20).

It's safe to say the with the professionalism Jericho possesses, it went unbeknownst to those in attendance.

CM Punk posted a picture with a WWE Legend recently

The Voice of the Voiceless recently posted a picture with Mickie James amidst speculation about the six-time WWE World Champion's future.

CM Punk had acrimonious exits from WWE and AEW. But it has been 8 years since he was part of the Stamford-based promotion. If Triple H can convince the two-time All Elite Wrestling champion to show up, it would be a major coup for The Game.

