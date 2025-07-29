CM Punk acknowledges nickname given to him by absent AEW star

CM Punk returned to WWE in late 2023, but he didn't forget about his friends in All Elite Wrestling. The Second City Saint recently acknowledged a nickname often used by absent AEW star Danhausen.Punk and Danhausen quickly became friends in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran found the &quot;Very Nice, Very Evil&quot; star amusing, and the two could often be seen trading insults jovially on social media.Danhausen hasn't been seen on AEW television for a long time now, but he's quite active on social media. A recent clip of CM Punk from the new WWE Unreal series featured The Straight Edge Superstar listing his many nicknames, including &quot;Pepsi Phil,&quot; which is Danhausen's favorite way of addressing him.The face-painted star took to X/Twitter to comment on the clip, calling Punk a &quot;d**khead&quot; and asking fans not to show his response to the WWE Superstar.&quot;You’re welcome d**khead! (Don’t show him this it will null and void all the human money he owes Danhausen),&quot; he wrote.You can check out Danhausen's tweet here.WWE is reportedly interested in signing CM Punk's friend, DanhausenCM Punk is chasing Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship in WWE at the moment, but he could have a reunion with his friend from AEW, Danhausen, in the near future.Punk and Danhausen never actually shared the ring during their time together in All Elite Wrestling, but their bond is clear from their interactions on social media. According to a recent report by BodySlam.net, WWE is interested in signing the face-painted star once his current contract is complete.It seems like the industry giant will get its wish, as Danhausen hasn't been featured in AEW since late 2023. Fans have even booked a few fantasy scenarios for the 34-year-old in WWE, but only time will tell whether any of them come to fruition.