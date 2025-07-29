  • home icon
  • AEW
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk acknowledges nickname given to him by absent AEW star

CM Punk acknowledges nickname given to him by absent AEW star

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 29, 2025 21:03 GMT
CM Punk was once a member of AEW
CM Punk was once a member of AEW's roster [Image credit: AEW's official website]

CM Punk returned to WWE in late 2023, but he didn't forget about his friends in All Elite Wrestling. The Second City Saint recently acknowledged a nickname often used by absent AEW star Danhausen.

Ad

Punk and Danhausen quickly became friends in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran found the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star amusing, and the two could often be seen trading insults jovially on social media.

Danhausen hasn't been seen on AEW television for a long time now, but he's quite active on social media. A recent clip of CM Punk from the new WWE Unreal series featured The Straight Edge Superstar listing his many nicknames, including "Pepsi Phil," which is Danhausen's favorite way of addressing him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The face-painted star took to X/Twitter to comment on the clip, calling Punk a "d**khead" and asking fans not to show his response to the WWE Superstar.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

"You’re welcome d**khead! (Don’t show him this it will null and void all the human money he owes Danhausen)," he wrote.

You can check out Danhausen's tweet here.

Ad

WWE is reportedly interested in signing CM Punk's friend, Danhausen

CM Punk is chasing Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship in WWE at the moment, but he could have a reunion with his friend from AEW, Danhausen, in the near future.

Punk and Danhausen never actually shared the ring during their time together in All Elite Wrestling, but their bond is clear from their interactions on social media. According to a recent report by BodySlam.net, WWE is interested in signing the face-painted star once his current contract is complete.

Ad

It seems like the industry giant will get its wish, as Danhausen hasn't been featured in AEW since late 2023. Fans have even booked a few fantasy scenarios for the 34-year-old in WWE, but only time will tell whether any of them come to fruition.

About the author
Jacob Terrell

Jacob Terrell

Twitter icon

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications