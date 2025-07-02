"CM Punk's Wiseman," "I'm here for it!" - Fans erupt over reports of three major AEW stars potentially joining WWE

Three popular AEW stars are reportedly set to become free agents, and WWE could end up bringing them in. Fans have reacted to the news and brought up several ideas for how they'd fare in the Stamford-based promotion.

Private Party and Danhausen have not been active within the company over the past few months. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) went on an incredible run late last year, and the two were able to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship. But they ended up dropping their titles three months later. Danhausen, on the other hand, has not been seen in around a year and a half within the company.

BodySlam.net has reported that the three AEW stars' deals are set to expire soon, and they'll hit free agency imminently. WWE has shown interest and may make a move to bring them in once this happens.

Fans had various reactions to the report. Many of them were high on Danhausen and liked the idea of him heading to WWE. They claimed that he would instantly generate great sales in merchandise, and that he'd thrive with the company. One brought up a crazy idea of him being CM Punk's Wiseman and cursing all his opponents.

Others liked the idea of Private Party jumping ship and were interested in seeing them square off with Street Profits. This would be two tag teams with similar gimmicks going at it. Some fans were not too amused with the idea of the three of them coming in, claiming that WWE may be bringing in AEW's scraps, and they could end up being jobbers.

Fans react to the idea of the AEW stars joining WWE

Several other AEW stars are also on expiring contracts

The same report also touched on some information about other names on the roster whose deals are set to expire. These were Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Renee Paquette.

There was no mention of whether there was interest from other companies, but their deals are set to come up by the end of the year. Unlike the previously mentioned trio, these four names have made more recent appearances. Renee remains a constant figure on TV, Chris Jericho will be returning from a brief hiatus soon, and 2.0 make sporadic appearances alongside Daniel Garcia.

This has been a successful year for All Elite Wrestling thus far, with backstage morale reportedly in a good place. Whether the abovementioned talents make the jump to WWE remains to be seen.

