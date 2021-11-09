“He was right” - CM Punk agrees with WWE Hall of Famer in cryptic tweet

The level of respect CM Punk has for two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart can't be understated.

On the eve of the anniversary of WWE's "Montreal Screwjob," CM Punk took to social media to remind everyone that Bret Hart was right.

"Always remember, Bret was right," CM Punk tweeted.

While CM Punk could be referring to several things he and Bret Hart agree on, the timing of the tweet with the anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob can't be overlooked.

Does CM Punk agree with Bret Hart's stance on the Montreal Screwjob?

For newer wrestling fans unfamiliar with WWE history, the Montreal Screwjob took place on November 9, 1997, at WWE Survivor Series when Bret Hart was screwed out of the WWE Championship in a match against Shawn Michaels.

Bret Hart, who was the WWE Champion at the time, had recently signed a contract to join WCW. But due to the real-life backstage heat between him and Shawn Michaels, Hart didn't want to drop the championship to him in Canada and exercised creative control in his contract to prevent it from happening.

Hart was willing to drop the title to anyone else on the roster and said he would do so the following night on WWE RAW. Vince McMahon agreed, and Hart was supposed to leave Survivor Series with the WWE Championship.

Instead, Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and others went behind Hart's back and screwed him out of the title after Michaels put Hart in the sharpshooter and referee Earl Hebner rang the bell to imply that The Hitman tapped out.

Following the match backstage, Bret Hart decked Vince McMahon and laid him out. This eventually led to McMahon's infamous "Bret screwed Bret" promo on RAW weeks later, leading to the birth of the heel Mr. McMahon character.

Whether CM Punk will choose to clarify what Hart was right about is anybody's guess. Regardless, Punk and Hart are usually on the same page regarding their mindset regarding the professional wrestling business.

CM Punk will face Eddie Kingston this Saturday night at AEW Full Gear.

What do you make of CM Punk's tweet? Do you think Punk is referring to the anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

