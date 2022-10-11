"The stakes are very high" - WWE legend weighs in on the long-lasting impact of CM Punk's AEW All Out conflict

CM Punk's post-All Out brawl has slowly become more and more complex since the news first broke. A WWE legend recently weighed in on the situation and AEW's growing internal conflicts, noting that it's put the promotion in a difficult space.

Unfortunately, CM Punk and The Elite's brawl isn't the only example of internal conflict within AEW. Just last week, former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo got into a tussle with Sammy Guevara, revealing that the promotion has far bigger issues than fans believe.

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on all the recent internal struggles within AEW currently and how the All Out conflict might have deeper ramifications.

“I think things have become a little bit more tense in AEW in a very short period of time. I think the level of physicality and the issues involved and the impact that it has had, stripping CM Punk of the world title. You got the Young Bucks [and Kenny Omega] sitting on the sidelines. That's a pretty significant impact," Bischoff said.

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes Should CM Punk be suspended, or even fired, for his role in the backstage altercation after the All Out media scrum? Should CM Punk be suspended, or even fired, for his role in the backstage altercation after the All Out media scrum? https://t.co/sovXSsQ0J4

Bischoff continued, speculating on the gravity of the legal situation due to the brawl.

"I think probably the legal implications have a lot to do with that because it's a very - I would imagine - complex legal situation that AEW is facing as a result of that. The stakes are very high. How much are they going to pay CM Punk to walk away? It's a lot of chaos in a short period of time. That's for sure." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

The most recent update on AEW's internal investigation into the backstage brawl has revealed that an "uncooperative party" is reportedly holding back the investigation by threatening legal action.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Tony Khan recently hinted at CM Punk having a far different role in AEW than initially believed

While some fans online have called for Punk to be given the shaft over The Elite, the former AEW World Champion might just have his roots deeper into the promotion than fans realize.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Tony Khan seemingly let it slip that Punk might just have the same or similar role as the EVPs.

James3sidesYMT @jamie3sides

via Ariel Helwani interview---full show here: Interesting...so CM Punk was "trying to run a business". He was apparently an EVP or front office in some way...take a listen.via Ariel Helwani interview---full show here: bit.ly/3Mc3dcq Interesting...so CM Punk was "trying to run a business". He was apparently an EVP or front office in some way...take a listen. via Ariel Helwani interview---full show here: bit.ly/3Mc3dcq https://t.co/on1unhYF3q

"There’s a lot of people… you’d go, whatever their stuff is. I think there’s specific, even if they’re not working in an office job per se you’d go to like a Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley. And of course, people who are working office jobs like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and...CM Punk," Khan said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Due to this, Tony Khan might have his hands tied when it comes to making a final decision about Punk and The Elite. However, once the dust settles, could the promotion somehow retain all parties or will someone unfortunately be let go?

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes