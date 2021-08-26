CM Punk appears on this week's AEW Dynamite; sends a message to wife AJ Lee

CM Punk was interviewed on this week's AEW Dynamite, which marked his first appearance on the promotion's flagship show.

During his debut appearance on the show, Punk put over the company's thriving roster of youngsters, indirectly confirmed Daniel Bryan's AEW arrival, and sent a message to his wife, AJ Lee.

CM Punk was introduced to the ring by AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone to a thunderous reaction from the Milwaukee crowd. It took a little while before the noise in the arena subsided, but once it did, Punk took the opportunity to heap praise on AEW's locker room.

The Straight Edge Superstar stated that his desire to wrestle the talented youngsters on the AEW roster was why he returned to the ring.

However, Punk then particularly called out his AEW All Out 2021 opponent, Darby Allin. He put over the former TNT Champion, saying that though Allin might not be the strongest, he's the most resilient performer.

Furthermore, CM Punk took a shot at WWE, saying that he's dropping his "Voice of the Voiceless" nickname since AEW has a voice and its fanbase is heard.

CM Punk hints at Daniel Bryan's AEW arrival and sends a message to AJ Lee

The most memorable part of the segment on AEW Dynamite was when the crowd erupted with Daniel Bryan's trademark "Yes" chants. CM Punk stated that it is someone else's shtick and that fans will have to wait a bit longer to do it.

He ended the promo by sending a message to his wife, AJ Lee, saying that she's the best, and left the ring.

While we didn't get a confrontation between Punk and his All Out opponent, Allin, we can expect both men to hype up their match on next week's Dynamite.

