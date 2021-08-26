CM Punk teases former WWE Champion's imminent AEW arrival on Dynamite

CM Punk set the wrestling world on fire this past Friday when he made his AEW debut on Rampage. He followed up that appearance with his AEW Dynamite debut this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At the top of the second hour, Tony Schiavone would interview CM Punk and ask what was the one thing that brought Punk back to professional wrestling.

Throughout the course of the interview, the crowd would start a Daniel Bryan "YES" chant; which led to a smirk by CM Punk, and the following bombshell of a quote:

"That's somebody else's shtick, and you might just need to be a little bit more patient, okay?" said Punk.

CM Punk seemingly just dropped another pipebomb as he literally just confirmed that Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson is going to be All Elite. Both the crowd and the internet went wild after that line.

"It's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right!" @CMPunk on why he needs to beat @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE!

"It's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right!" @CMPunk on why he needs to beat @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/24XqhJJgE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

CM Punk makes his AEW in-ring debut at All Out

The last time CM Punk competed in a professional wrestling ring was during the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble match. Punk would enter first and last over 49 minutes before being eliminated with only three other guys in the match.

On September 5th at AEW's next pay-per-view All Out, CM Punk will face Darby Allin in the first of what should be many matches within AEW. The pay-per-view will take place in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

#RoadTo #AEWDynamite premieres NOW with a special look at @CMPunk's first appearance in #AEW and MORE!

Are you excited about CM Punk's return to pro wrestling? What do you think about his Daniel Bryan tease? Sound off in the comments below!

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Arjun