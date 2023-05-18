CM Punk breaks silence amidst rumors of his AEW return in serious jeopardy

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been making headlines recently as rumors of his potential return to wrestling with AEW continue to swirl. However, Punk has now taken to Instagram to address the rumors, as well as the media's tendency to report on them.

In a message posted on his Instagram story, Punk responded to rumors that his AEW return was in jeopardy due to conflicts with the company over the return of his longtime associate Ace Steel.

Punk also took aim at Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, who had reported on the possible issues between Punk and the promotion.

In his Instagram statement, Punk urged people to stop creating baseless rumors and stories, emphasizing that Alvarez himself dislikes being subjected to such falsehoods. He sarcastically mentioned Alvarez's personal life, highlighting that he has a family and should be left alone. Former AEW Champion also noted that despite not appearing on television for nine months, he continues to be a subject of discussion.

AEW accidentally revealed CM Punk's return, there has been no official confirmation regarding his comeback to the wrestling ring in the near future. At this point, it is uncertain what lies ahead for the former WWE Champion.

Do you believe that the reported conflicts between CM Punk and AEW could jeopardize his return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

