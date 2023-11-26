CM Punk chants break out before Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, fans planning a hijack?

It seems that the Chicago crowd has become unhinged heading into Survivor Series: War Games. The CM Punk chants have broken out once more and have been greatly greeted with boos of the same intensity.

For weeks now, the rumors and speculations that The Straight Edge Superstar would make his return at Survivor Series have just continued to increase, and the anticipation is now at an all-time high. Last night on SmackDown, the chants broke out, and today, they haven't gotten any quieter.

On Twitter, fans posted the scene at the Allstate Arena minutes before the start of the Premium Live Event. The CM Punk chants had once more broken out, and there was a mixed reception to this. This was greeted by loud boos, which may have come from those who were not exactly Punk fans.

These have been surprising reactions, considering how the former AEW World Champion has always received a great reception when he would appear in front of his hometown.

It remains to be seen whether CM Punk makes his return later in the night, and if so, which match he would get involved in.

