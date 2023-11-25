[Watch] Surprising fan reaction to CM Punk chants before WWE SmackDown in Chicago

Ahead of Survivor Series in Chicago tomorrow night, CM Punk fever is at an all-time high. Tonight was the SmackDown before the PLE, and Punk chants naturally broke out at the Allstate Arena. However, there was a surprising reaction to these chants from some of the live audience.

Despite being controversial, The Straight Edge Superstar still has a huge fanbase, stemming from his first stint with WWE. The reactions to his AEW debut were massive and still remain arguably the greatest reaction to a debut in the promotion.

Just before this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, CM Punk chants broke out in Chicago, as usual. But surprisingly, they were greeted with a set of boos coming from other parts of the crowd. Considering this was his hometown, it was an unusual response.

Update on CM Punk's potential return heading into Survivor Series

With it being just a mere 24 hours until Survivor Series, many have been waiting for the final update regarding whether CM Punk will appear at the PLE.

In a new report by Fightful Select, top names on the WWE roster were informed that the Chicago native would not be present at the event. These names are said to be at such a level that it would not make sense to keep crucial information from them.

They also reported that notable personnel in the creative team were informed that there were no plans in progress and that he was not returning. As for Punk himself, he has been confirmed to be speaking with a higher-up, but the context of the conversation has not been revealed.

In wrestling, 'never say never' is a common phrase, and people may just have to tune in to the show to find out whether the return actually happens. At the same time, WWE may actually be dismissing the idea, and there could be no chance this happens.

What do you think happens tomorrow at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.