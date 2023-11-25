Update on CM Punk's potential WWE return - Reports

There has been an update regarding CM Punk's potential return to WWE.

The 45-year-old returned to the world of professional wrestling on August 20, 2021. He made his AEW debut at the United Center in Chicago on the 2nd episode of Rampage. The promotion sold out the venue based on the rumor that the controversial star would be returning, and fans were elated to see Punk back on their television screens.

Unfortunately, Punk's tenure in All Elite Wrestling devolved into a disaster. He infamously targeted his peers in a rant during the All Out 2022 media scrum and he was terminated from the promotion following an altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023. Many fans are hoping to see Punk return to WWE for the first time since 2014 following his exit from AEW.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, top talents in the locker room were informed that Punk would not be coming in for Survivor Series. The report added the talents that were at a level that it would not be sensible for the company to lie to them.

Fightful added that key names in creative have also been told that he is not returning and there are no plans in the works known by the creative team. However, it was also reported that Punk has told at least one individual close to him that he has been in conversation with a WWE higher-up, but there was no context to the conversation available to report.

Drew McIntyre comments on the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE

Drew McIntyre recently discussed a potential WWE return for CM Punk after he was let go by All Elite Wrestling.

McIntyre recently turned heel on RAW and has aligned himself with The Judgment Day faction. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the former champion was asked about Punk potentially returning to the promotion. McIntyre noted that he doesn't make those decisions, but added that CM Punk certainly knows how to get fans talking.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [1:20 - 1:32]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk is a controversial star that has become a daily topic of conversation amongst wrestling fans. It will be fascintating to see if the veteran does wind up returning to WWE after almost a decade away.

