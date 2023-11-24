"CM Punk back at Survivor Series" - WWE fans lose their minds after massive tease

WWE fans went crazy on social media after another massive tease about the potential return of CM Punk at Survivor Series dropped on Friday.

There have been a lot of rumors about Punk's potential WWE return after fans observed hints and teases over the past few weeks. However, multiple insiders have denied the company's interest in bringing back the controversial back at the moment.

For the majority of his WWE career, as well as his two-year stint in AEW, Punk has used Living Colour's Cult of Personality as his entrance music. A day before Survivor Series, the legendary band casually uploaded the remastered version of the song.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media quickly reacted to the massive tease from Living Colour. Some are even convinced that CM Punk will indeed return at Survivor Series and the Chicago crowd will hear "Cult of Personality."

One fan wrote:

"CM Punk back at Survivor Series confirmed."

Expand Tweet

This fan just doesn't believe it's a coincidence anymore:

"The timing man, it’s no coincidence is it? I like this version it’s very modern."

Expand Tweet

Another fan shares the sentiment:

"It can't be a coincidence that this happens 24 hours before Survivor Series. Sorry but I don't think this happens by accident."

Expand Tweet

If you believe fans on social media, WWE has been dropping massive hints about Punk's return through Shinsuke Nakamura's promos.

Is Shinsuke Nakamura calling out CM Punk?

According to Fightful Select, people within WWE do not know who Shinsuke Nakamura is calling out on his promos. Nakamura has been busy with Alpha Academy, but fans are still convinced that The King of Strong Style is referring to the Straight Edge Superstar.

Expand Tweet

Survivor Series 2023 will take place this coming Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Do you think CM Punk will be returning at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.