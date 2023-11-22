Update on who Shinsuke Nakamura is calling out in WWE - Reports

Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura's mysterious callouts have the WWE Universe buzzing with speculation, but the identity of his target remains elusive, as per latest reports.

With the stakes growing higher with each passing day, the Stamford-based promotion needs to tread carefully to ensure that the payoff is worth the wait.

The King of Strong Style has moved away from his rivalry with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, Nakamura has been unstoppable with wins over Ricochet and Alpha Academy members - Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Chad Gable.

Ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, the 43-year-old star has undergone a remarkable transformation, replacing his usual intensity with an air of playful mystique. His enigmatic vignettes, laced with playful purpose and subtitles, hint at a brewing confrontation with an as-of-yet-unknown adversary.

A huge portion of the WWE fanbase believes that The King of Strong Style is referring to CM Punk in his impromptu cryptic messages. But that remains a secret.

As per Fightful Select (via PW Chronicle), several talents within WWE have not been informed as to the context of Shinsuke Nakamura's callouts.

Shinsuke Nakamura believes he is brave to step into a potential Handicap Match in WWE

On the November 6 edition of RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion defeated Akira Tozawa, then pinned Otis on last week's show. Nakamura also successfully beat The Master of The Alpha Academy on the November 20 episode of the Red brand show.

Nakamura now has a 100% win statistic over the Alpha Academy faction. However, before this week's RAW, The King of Strong Style shared a poster of his bout against Chad Gable.

A trio of allies stood by Gable's side – Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri – a testament to his unwavering support system. Shinsuke Nakamura rose to the occasion, proclaiming himself a Brave Samurai ready to confront the entire faction if necessary.

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Only time will tell who is the mystery opponent that The King of Strong Style has been calling out on the Red brand show ahead of WWE Survivor Series.

Who do you think Shinsuke Nakamura is referring to in his cryptic promos?