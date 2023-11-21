WWE Superstar believes he is brave stepping into potential Handicap Match on RAW

WWE has announced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable in singles action for tonight's RAW, but it seems like Nakamura is also prepared for a potential 4-on-1 Handicap Match.

Nakamura has feuded with Alpha Academy for several weeks now. He defeated Akira Tozawa on the November 6 edition of the red brand, then vanquished Otis on last week's RAW. The King of Strong Style will now try to sweep the faction as he faces The Master of The Alpha Academy, Chad Gable.

The King of Strong Style recently took to Twitter/X and posted the official graphic for tonight's match against Chad Gable. The picture also features Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri, who will be Gable's corner on RAW. The Japanese Superstar declared in the caption that he is a Brave Samurai capable of taking on the whole faction if needed.

"Brave Samurai fight against four #WWERaw," he wrote.

Tonight's RAW match will be the second-ever TV singles match between the ring veterans. Nakamura previously defeated Gable on the May 28, 2021 edition of SmackDown.

WWE hypes significant momentum up for grabs in RAW match

The official RAW preview for tonight's match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Chad Gable confirms that both superstars will be fighting to keep their momentum going.

WWE noted that Gable, who recently started training his son, is looking to get back into the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship after failing to defeat GUNTHER in September. It was stated that Gable's chances at another title shot would increase if he could defeat Nakamura on RAW tonight.

The company also touted how Nakamura is undefeated since losing to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Fastlane in October. The streak, which only counts televised matches, includes the Falls Count Anywhere win against Ricochet, plus the two aforementioned victories over Alpha Academy members.

What is your prediction for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable on RAW tonight? Who is more deserving of a championship reign? Sound off in the comments below!

