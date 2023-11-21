Update on major changes planned for WWE RAW - Reports

There has been an update on the changes coming to WWE RAW on Monday nights.

WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Chicago this Saturday. The buzz for the event is off the charts, and this week is the final edition of the red brand before the premium live event this weekend.

It was recently reported that the promotion could be looking to make a change to the RAW theme song. The current theme is "Greatness" by Vo Williams, and has been used for almost two years. However, the promotion could be getting set to introduce a new theme for its flagship show as soon as tonight.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the new theme song could potentially be called "Born to Be". Fightful's report also added that there has also been new music made for match graphics, shots of the crowd, etc. The titles for those pieces are reportedly titled "Survival", "Came To Win It, and "Eyes of a Warrior". The publishers are listed as members of DefRebel and WWE's music publishing company, Stephanie Music Publishing Inc.

Vince Russo claims WWE RAW is better than SmackDown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that SmackDown is a "miserable show" after tuning into last week's show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the wrestling veteran claimed that he watched last week's SmackDown and said that it is not better than RAW due to it being an hour shorter. Russo stated that the blue brand was horrible last week and that should put to rest that it is a better watch than the red brand.

"Bro I do want to mention that I did watch SmackDown again. Two weeks in a row now, can we put to rest it's not the better show, bro? Can we just put to rest it's only the better show because it's an hour less? That's it, bro. What a horrible show! What a miserable, miserable, miserable show!" Vince Russo said. [13:44 - 14:04]

Tonight's edition of RAW is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. It will be interesting to see if any more matches are added to the card for Survivor Series leading up to the show on Saturday night.

