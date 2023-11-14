"What a horrible show!" - Vince Russo heavily criticizes WWE creative after watching RAW and SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not enjoy watching SmackDown this past week.

There has been a lot of debate on which brand of WWE has been presenting better shows. Russo watched SmackDown for the last couple of weeks and is of the opinion that both shows are equally dismal in their presentation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that SmackDown was not better than RAW. He explained that people felt the blue brand was better because it was an hour shorter than Monday Night RAW.

"Bro I do want to mention that I did watch SmackDown again. Two weeks in a row now, can we put to rest it's not the better show, bro? Can we just put to rest it's only the better show because it's an hour less? That's it, bro. What a horrible show! What a miserable, miserable, miserable show!" Vince Russo said. [13:44 - 14:04]

You can watch the full video below:

WWE's creative team has been pumping out some great episodes in the last couple of weeks, setting up the stage for Survivor Series 2023. It will be interesting to see if there are any more surprises in the build-up to the premium live event.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

What did you think of RAW and SmackDown's recent episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.