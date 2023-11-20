WWE considering a major change for RAW

WWE is reportedly considering a major change for its flagship TV show, Monday Night RAW. The change may be revealed on Monday's big go-home episode for Survivor Series.

WWE often makes changes to TV shows that serve as a reboot or an upgrade to the product. The last freshening up for WWE's red brand came on November 22nd, 2022, almost one year ago, when fans were introduced to an updated logo, new graphics, and a new theme song.

The current RAW theme song is "Greatness" by Vo Williams, but word from within the company is that a new theme song could be revealed as soon as Monday's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW. While the new theme song has not been confirmed, Fightful Select reports that this change has been discussed, and a new song has been produced.

The theme change for RAW makes sense from a timing perspective as "Greatness" has been used for almost two years now, making it the longest-running red brand theme song since CFO$'s "The Night" was used from July 2012 to July 2016.

It remains to be seen what the new RAW theme song will be, but early word indicates that this will be another Def Rebel production. Def Rebel produced "Nobody Better Than Me" for the current SmackDown theme song, which features Supreme Madness. They have also produced theme songs for numerous superstars since linking up with the company in 2019.

WWE RAW to feature go-home build for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Monday's RAW will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The episode will feature the final RAW hype for Survivor Series, which takes place next Saturday, November 25th, at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

The final RAW before Survivor Series is scheduled to feature a match to determine who gets the advantage in the Men's WarGames bout, which will see The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh taking on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. One superstar from each team will face off on RAW, and the winner will earn the advantage for his team in WarGames.

WWE has also announced that Drew McIntyre will be on RAW to speak following his heel turn on last week's show. The following matches were also booked for RAW: Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch. The Women's WarGames match will also be addressed.

