Drew McIntyre mocks Jey Uso ahead of RAW

Drew McIntyre has mocked Jey Uso ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Last week on the red brand, Drew McIntyre made a shocking decision that cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso from winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The unlikely duo previously defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become champions at Fastlane but lost the titles back to the group nine days later on RAW.

The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey battled The Judgment Day once again in the main event of last week's RAW, and Drew McIntyre got involved in the match and leveled Jey Uso with a Claymore. The Judgment Day emerged victorious to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley on the entrance ramp after the bout.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of the red brand, the former WWE Champion took to social media to mock Jey Uso. McIntyre used Uso's popular "Yeet" catchphrase, as seen in his post below.

Drew McIntyre comments on Jey Uso's arrival on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre understandably is not very fond of Jey Uso joining the WWE RAW roster.

Jey Uso departed The Bloodline and SmackDown after losing the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes announced that the former Bloodline member would be coming to RAW during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback in September.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre was asked if he was open to forming his own faction in the promotion. The 38-year-old claimed that he has always been more of a lone wolf, and noted that he wasn't happy to see Jey Uso on the red brand due to his issues with The Bloodline in the past.

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now," said Drew McIntyre. [From 0:28 to 0:55]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley previously made it known that she wanted Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day faction, but it appears that is no longer an option. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Drew McIntyre in the weeks ahead.

