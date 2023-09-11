"There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug" - Drew McIntyre reveals if he wants to form a faction in WWE (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently stated that he wasn't interested in forming his own faction in WWE at this point and that he felt more like a "lone wolf."

The Scottish Warrior is one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment juggernaut right now. Though he's been a singles competitor for most of his career, McIntyre is currently paired with Matt Riddle on RAW. Despite losing to The Viking Raiders on last Monday's show, the former WWE Champion and The Original Bro are on the cusp of becoming a major threat in the tag team division.

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of last week's Superstar Spectacle in India, Drew McIntyre was asked if he was open to forming his own UK faction in WWE. The 38-year-old star didn't sound too stoked by the prospect, saying he prefers to conduct business by himself.

Furthermore, he pointed out how he hasn't had the best of times when dealing with stables, recalling his history with The Bloodline. McIntyre mentioned that this was the reason why he was apprehensive about hugging Jey Uso on last week's RAW.

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now," said Drew McIntyre. [0:28 - 0:55]

Check out the full video below:

Drew McIntyre would form a faction in WWE when the time is right

Drew McIntyre added that he wasn't entirely averse to forming a stable in WWE, saying he would under the right circumstances with the right people. He mentioned that, for now, he was enjoying tagging with Matt Riddle on RAW.

"The right people, the right time, the right place, the right cause, and became apparent that I really really needed to form a supergroup for the greater good, then I would. But right now, I can't imagine. I do have Riddle nipping in my heels to be in a tag team every week. He's an annoying dork, but I do like him," said Drew McIntyre. [0:56 - 1:14]

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior teamed up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Superstar Spectacle on Friday night, where they defeated Indus Sher.

