Drew McIntyre heel turn: Backstage note on WWE plans - Reports

Drew McIntyre fully embraced his heel persona in the closing moments of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

When it seemed that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were set to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, Drew McIntyre appeared out of nowhere and attacked Uso with the Claymore Kick. This allowed The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest to take advantage, and retain their titles.

In a shocking turn of events, as The Scottish Warrior stood on the ramp, he was joined by Rhea Ripley. The duo shared a handshake, thereby solidifying McIntyre's apparent heel turn.

This marked the climax of a series of events that had been hinted at for quite a while. According to Sean Ross Sapp's report on Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion had been internally planning McIntyre's heel turn for several months.

As per an earlier report from Fightful Select, the former WWE Champion is set to become the fifth member of The Judgment Day team for War Games at Survivor Series. There's speculation about the returning Randy Orton potentially joining the opposing side.

It will be interesting to see if the Viper makes his much anticipated return to balance the odds.

WWE tease major change for Drew McIntyre after RAW

Drew Mcintyre's heel turn was officially complete during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The official WWE Twitter account has now shared an image from the show, along with a snippet of lyrics from McIntyre's past theme song, 'Broken Dreams.'

"And I dream broken dreams; I make them come true; I make them for you."

What was your reaction to Drew McIntyre's heel turn on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

