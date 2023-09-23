Rhea Ripley thinks 38-year-old would be a "great addition" to Judgment Day in WWE (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley believes Jey Uso would make for a "great addition" to The Judgment Day in WWE since he was a proven team player in the past.

In recent weeks, The Judgment Day has made several attempts to recruit Jey Uso. However, the 38-year-old has shown little interest. Things even came to blows on RAW this week, where Jey Uso attacked Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest when they tried to help him in his match against Drew McIntyre.

During a fan interaction session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley was asked about the chances of Jey becoming a member of The Judgment Day. The Women's World Champion added that the stable was interested in recruiting Jey Uso as he has proven himself to be a team player during his time with The Bloodline.

However, Ripley then mentioned that if Jey didn't side with The Judgment Day, he would become another addition to their long list of enemies.

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to Te Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him," said Rhea Ripley. [From 01:24 to 01:44]

Check out the full video below:

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes could go to war with The Judgment Day in WWE soon

After he refused help from The Judgment Day in the main event of this week's RAW, Drew McIntyre took advantage of the situation and took out Jey Uso for the win.

Following the match, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and began assaulting Jey as McIntyre looked on from a distance. Right then, Cody Rhodes, who announced Jey Uso's move to the red brand at Payback 2023, ultimately came to his rescue.

Expand Tweet

The narrative possibilities from here are endless. While McIntyre and Jey could keep their differences and join Cody to take down The Judgment Day, there's also a chance of The Scottish Warrior embracing his dark side and feuding with Jey. It remains to be seen what direction WWE heads into in the coming weeks.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.