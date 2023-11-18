4 possible finishes for the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series – Major betrayal, former friends in an intense brawl? 

WWE SmackDown was a big show this week. NXT star Axiom made his main roster debut, plus more of the Bloodline saga took place, with both Cody Rhodes and LA Knight standing up to the faction.

One of the most exciting stories on the blue brand is that of the new and improved Damage CTRL. Kairi Sane joined the faction at Crown Jewel, and Asuka was officially named a new member of the group during this week's episode of SmackDown.

The faction is feuding with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The trio needed a fourth member to stand up to Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka in WarGames. Much to the surprise of fans all over, including those in the arena, Becky Lynch appeared and helped the babyface trio brawl with the dominant faction.

The eight women will clash inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series 2023. This article will look at a handful of ways the bout between Damage CTRL and the team of Belair, Flair, Shotzi, and Lynch could end.

Below are four possible finishes for the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series.

#4. Dakota Kai could help Damage CTRL win

Dakota Kai at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Damage CTRL is an incredibly dangerous faction. The WWE stable has five women in it, all of whom are former champions. The four set to compete at Survivor Series WarGames are Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Asuka. Three of those four women are current or former world champions. Sane is a former NXT Champion.

The other member of the stable not competing at Survivor Series WarGames is Dakota Kai. Kai has been out with an injury, but she's a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

While Kai is supposedly out of action until 2024, she may recover earlier than fans realize. If so, Dakota could interfere on Damage CTRL's behalf, creating a five-on-four advantage, leading to the babyface team getting pinned.

#3. The babyface team could stand tall at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Damage CTRL has an absolutely stacked lineup, but the babyface team of four is about as talented and decorated as it gets. The talented Shotzi has the fewest accolades of the four, but even she is a former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair are all former world champions. They also each hold the distinct honor of headlining WrestleMania events. In short, they're three of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

The charismatic Shotzi and three all-time greats make for a tough combination. When they clash inside of WarGames, the babyfaces may ultimately stand tall. A Dis-Arm-Her or a Figure Eight could lead to a submission victory for the fan-favorite team.

#2. Damage CTRL could turn on Bayley

While it could be said that Damage CTRL has never been more dominant, there is still tension within the WWE faction. That tension seems to be focused on one member, with that member being the leader of the faction.

Bayley has had tension with IYO SKY for months now, and has even had tiffs with Dakota Kai. That tension has only escalated further now that her former rivals, Kairi Sane and Asuka have joined the fierce WWE faction. Many believe her days in the group are now numbered.

The betrayal could come at WarGames. Bayley could be beaten down and brutalized inside the cage and left for the babyfaces to pin. While this would be a disappointing match, it would be a tremendous story.

#1. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair may fail to get along and cost themselves a win

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch being added to the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series was a surprise for a number of reasons. First and foremost, she's a RAW superstar, so appearing on SmackDown was certainly unexpected.

Beyond that, The Man and Charlotte Flair have been enemies for quite some time. Not just on-screen, as the former best friends allegedly had a real-life fallout. While some fans are now convinced that the pair have reunited behind the scenes, there's no guarantee that that's accurate.

If there is still tension between the two, it could boil over at WWE Survivor Series. If the former champions come to blows, Damage CTRL will be able to pick up the scraps with ease and stand tall, perhaps after an Over The Moonsault on to either woman.

