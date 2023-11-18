WWE fans convinced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are friends again following recent social media post

Following the ending of last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's real-life relationship has come under the spotlight. Fans are wondering whether they are friends again, with The Queen's comment on The Man's latest Instagram post providing a major clue.

Lynch joined Flair's WarGames team, alongside Bianca Belair and Shotzi, as they face an overpowered Damage CTRL at Survivor Series. In storyline, Charlotte gave her old friend a call despite their well-documented backstage heat. Big Time Becks posted a humorous reel of her receiving the phone call on Instagram.

Charlotte Flair commented on the reel with a 'Tea Time' GIF, referencing her signature handshake with Becky Lynch when they were best friends a few years ago. The Man even liked the comment.

This has sparked reactions from WWE fans on Twitter and Instagram, who are convinced Flair and Lynch are friends again. Many of them are excited after the two have seemingly squashed their beef in real life.

The way Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch smiled at each other on WWE SmackDown is another indication that their relationship isn't fractured anymore.

WWE used Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's real-life heat in a storyline at Survivor Series 2021

Lynch and Flair were best friends until late 2018 when The Man rose in popularity. They drifted apart and never really saw eye to eye after that, before things came to a head in October 2021. A heated championship exchange segment on SmackDown took their backstage heat to another level.

WWE made it a big part of the build to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series a month later. The two were professional enough to wrestle each other, as they had an excellent contest won by the Irish star.

However, it seems like Lynch and Flair don't need to put their differences aside to co-exist in the same (double) ring at this year's Survivor Series, because they might be friends again.

