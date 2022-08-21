Real-life heat between WWE's Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch explained

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are two of the greatest WWE Superstars of the current generation. Over the years, they have featured in multiple high-profile rivalries and exchanged numerous wins in the process.

The two used to be best friends, but their relationship has seemingly reached an all-time low in recent years.

This article will give a detailed explanation of the real-life heat between WWE's Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

The controversial segment

In October 2021, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were involved in a controversial segment on an episode of SmackDown.

The two were supposed to exchange their titles as they were drafted to different brands as champions. Flair was supposed to "play cat-and-mouse" with the title before eventually handing it over to Lynch.

Unexpectedly, The Queen dropped the title on the mat during the segment. PWInsider later reported that the two stars were involved in a heated confrontation backstage after the incident.

"We are told at that point, there was a confrontation between Lynch and Flair over Flair allegedly disrespecting Lynch by 'trying to make her look bad,' as one source stated, during the segment and there were loud words between the two."

At Survivor Series 2021, the two competed in a hard-hitting battle as WWE seemingly looked to take advantage of their real-life heat. Becky Lynch came out on top, after which she cut an emotional promo regarding her friendship with The Queen.

Was Charlotte Flair jealous of Becky Lynch?

In a November 2021 interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lynch claimed that Flair was jealous of her success in WWE, which ultimately led to the fall of their long-time friendship.

"We don't like each other, we used to. So I'm sure she would give you a different side and I'll give you my side, is that, my star was rising, we were best friends and it all worked, when she was on top and I was below and then we could all see the way things were going in 2019."

She added:

"Like people were really rallying behind me and this turn would turn me into a different league and she couldn't take that and has never been able to take it," said Becky Lynch.

However, Charlotte Flair recently clarified the situation surrounding the former women's champions.

Charlotte Flair's thoughts on the heated situation

The Queen recently appeared on an episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, where she discussed her relationship with The Man.

She stated they are just two women who want to be at the top in WWE.

"You have two women that want to be the best. Like, there's no other way to put it. I want to be the best, she wants to be the best. And, natural courses of life, she got married, had a baby. I met Manny (Andrade El Idolo) on the road, maybe we were each other's crushes at one point. But now it's she wants to be the best, I want to be the best. You have two alphas who don't see eye to eye," said Flair. (0:05-0:38)

While speaking about the controversial segment mentioned above, she claimed that she didn't drop the title on purpose and that it happened accidentally.

"I wish I could sit here and tell you, I did it on purpose but if people need me to be that bad guy, I'll be that bad guy. Things happen on-screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose," said Flair.

Will WWE's Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch ever be friends again?

Will Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch settle their differences?

As of now, Big Time Becks believes that her friendship with The Queen could only be revived once the WWE careers of both stars have ended. She discussed her thoughts while speaking to Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews.

“I think there would be a lot that would need to be talked about and a lot that would need to be discussed," said Lynch. "Honestly, I don't think we can be [friends] in this business anymore. (...) I don't know that it can be repaired while we're both still wrestling."

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Charlotte Flair stated that she hopes to be friends with Becky Lynch again. She also described her happiness about Lynch becoming a mother.

“Yeah [about becoming friends with Lynch again]. Absolutely. Seeing her as a mother, I’m so happy.”

Although the two allegedly aren't on talking terms right now, fans will hope the veterans settle their differences and reunite in the future.

