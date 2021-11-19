Becky Lynch reveals the only way she will be friends with Charlotte Flair again

Becky Lynch believes her friendship with Charlotte Flair can only be rekindled once their in-ring careers have ended.

The former best friends are due to face each other in a Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. The build-up to the match has revolved around the real-life deterioration of their friendship over the last two years.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Lynch discussed the possibility of her and Flair becoming friends again one day. She explained how, as long as they're both wrestling, the damage to their relationship will be difficult to repair.

“I think there would be a lot that would need to be talked about and a lot that would need to be discussed," said Lynch. "Honestly, I don't think we can be [friends] in this business anymore....I don't know that it can be repaired while we're both still wrestling."

As Becky Lynch has mentioned in previous interviews, she believes her own WWE success in 2019 caused Charlotte Flair to become jealous of her. In response, Flair claimed their friendship broke down simply because both women are fighting for the same top spot in WWE’s women’s division.

Becky Lynch comments on her “heated” confrontation with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch recently confirmed on The MMA Hour that she “lost it” backstage after her botched title exchange segment with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown.

The RAW Women’s Champion went on to say in the Bleacher Report interview that she is unsure what will happen at Survivor Series.

“It was heated, and we all know it was heated, and there's many different versions of the story that are out there, but now it's one of those things where… I don't know," said Lynch. "I don't know how Sunday is going to go, and I don't think the audience knows how it's going to go."

Lynch added that she expects there to be “a lot of animosity and a lot of spite” when she faces Flair on Sunday.

Edited by Colin Tessier

