Charlotte Flair explains why her friendship with Becky Lynch ended

According to Charlotte Flair, her friendship with Becky Lynch broke down because both women are fighting for the top spot in WWE’s women’s division.

The former best friends are set to face each other in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series on Sunday. Ahead of the pay-per-view, Lynch said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour that Flair has been jealous of her since she became a main-eventer in 2019.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up show, Flair gave her take on why she and Lynch are no longer friends:

“Here’s how I look at it. You have two women at the top of their game and both of them want to be the best. So who’s the best? Competition breeds competition, and I think we just got older and not necessarily that success doesn’t get to your head and that’s why you lose a friendship. It’s just we both want to be on top, and there’s only room for one,” she said.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were best friends during their time together in NXT between 2013 and 2015. In her book, which was published in 2017, Flair praised Lynch for wanting her to succeed even when their WWE fortunes were vastly different.

Charlotte Flair discusses fans’ interest in her rivalry with Becky Lynch

Survivor Series is the one night of the year when WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown face off in head-to-head competition.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair believes fans are more invested in her real-life animosity with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch than their brand allegiances:

“Brand supremacy, right? SmackDown’s better than RAW, RAW’s better than SmackDown. I mean, that’s what you’re fighting for, right? But I think with Becky and I it goes way deeper than that. I think that’s why people are so invested and intrigued in the story,” she said.

In 2019, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history. In their most recent televised singles match against each other, Lynch defeated Flair on the October 14, 2019 episode of RAW.

