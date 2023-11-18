We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown with a big WarGames match announcement and some great matches, including the debut of Axiom.

Santos Escobar said Rey Mysterio might retire due to his injuries, and Heyman claimed that Cena might retire after his match with Solo Sikoa.

Street Profits def. Brawling Brutes & Pretty Deadly

Dragon Lee def. Axiom

Grayson Waller def. Cameron Grimes

LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

The new and improved Damage CTRL kicked off SmackDown, and Bayley claimed she planned to bring Asuka into the team.

IYO, Asuka, and Kairi bantered in Japanese, and Bayley feared they would kick her out of the team. However, The Empress of Tomorrow was officially included in the faction after a proposal from The Role Model.

The trio wanted Bayley to join them and challenge Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and a fourth teammate to WarGames. Shotzi, Flair, and Belair attacked Damage CTR but were taken down and sent outside as Bayley and her team held the ring.

Backstage, Belair told Shotzi they must approach this tactically and not rush into it.

Nick Aldis showed up and told them they needed to announce their fourth member by the night's end, and Belair ran off to recruit said superstar.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 17, 2023): Street Profits vs. Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

The Profits were in control of the match early on as Bobby Lashley was seen watching from backstage. Ford hit a big clothesline before Wilson and Prince took him out with a big double-team move.

The Brutes hit the Beats of the Bodhran on the Profits before Butch accidentally hit Ridge with the Brogue Kick after The Deadly countered it. Ford and Dawkins came in with the Revelation (powerbomb/blockbuster combo) on Ridge for the win.

Result: Street Profits def. Brawling Brutes & Pretty Deadly

After the match, Ridge walked off, ignoring Butch, who tried to apologize for accidentally hitting him.

Grade: B

Belair was seen talking to Michin backstage, and when we came back from a break, Damage CTRL was beating the latter down as a response.

Dragon Lee vs. Axiom on WWE SmackDown

Axiom made his SmackDown debut tonight in a match against Dragon Lee. The fast-paced match began with Lee hitting a big dive and a dropkick into the corner. Axiom came back with a moonsault to the outside before Lee hit a stomp on Axiom, who was stuck in the Tree of Woe.

The two traded shots in the ring before Axiom got a dropkick and a suplex before taking a brainbuster. Lee took a Canadian Destroyer before Axiom hit a Spanish Fly from the ropes. Lee came back with a powerbomb before getting a powerbomb and his Operation Dragon finisher for the win.

Result: Dragon Lee def. Axiom

Grade: B+

Santos Escobar was out next on SmackDown and said it was right when people say, "Never meet your heroes." He noted that Rey Mysterio was his hero and a father figure but then said Dominik was right about him.

Santos added that he deserved to be the United States Champion and wanted to rebuild the LWO, but Rey took both things from him. He called Carlito an outsider and said he regretted not hurting Rey more.

Escobar hoped Rey would never return to the WWE as Zelina Vega ran out and slapped him in the face.

He then called out Del Toro and Phoenix for siding with Rey before attacking them from behind and wiping them out in the ring. Carlito came out to object, and Escobar ran off into the crowd.

Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown

Grimes was in control in the early part of the match and got some big takedowns and a dropkick before planting Waller with a swinging uranage. Austin Theory was on commentary and went to check on Waller as he was sent outside.

Grimes went for a kick at ringside but hit Theory by mistake, but it cost him as Waller came back with the Unprettier in the ring and picked up the easy win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Cameron Grimes

Grade: C

Belair was seen talking to Zelina Vega backstage, and to no one's surprise, when we came back from a break, Damage CTRL had also wiped her out.

Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman were out next, and Heyman said that John Cena was nowhere to be seen, thanks to Solo.

He added that Cena will never appear in a WWE ring again thanks to the Bloodline's Enforcer.

They said goodbye to Cena before making fun of the WWE Legend. LA Knight talked about how Roman was still champion only because of the Bloodline.

He said he was there to solve the problem and threatened to stomp them out before heading into the ring for the main event match against Jimmy.

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy had control of the match early on before Knight sent him outside and smacked his head on the announce desk a few times. In the ring, Knight took a big kick for a near fall before blocking an attack in the corner.

Knight got a back-body drop before hitting a superplex from the ropes. Knight blocked a Superkick and hit the BFT on his second try before getting the easy pin!

Result: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa showed up after the match, and Jimmy attacked Knight from behind and sent him outside before Solo hit the Samoan Spike.

Solo cleared the announce desk, but Cody Rhodes came in and took out Solo and Jimmy.

Grade: B+

Shotzi, Belair, and Charlotte were next on SmackDown and said they accepted the WarGames challenge. Flair said there was only one person they wanted on their team before Damage CTRL came out to mock them.

The heels were about to attack Charlotte and her team, but Becky Lynch showed up to even the odds! Flair took them all out at ringside with a moonsault before facing IYO SKY, and the brawl continued as SmackDown went off the air.

