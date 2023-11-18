Charlotte Flair chooses superstar she had a real-life feud with as her final teammate for WarGames match at Survivor Series

Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi scrambled for a good part of two hours to find a fourth member for the WarGames match against Damage CTRL at Survivor Series. In the main event segment, the fourth star finally took her place, and it was none other than Charlotte's old best friend and a star with whom she had a real-life feud.

"Michin" Mia Yim and Zelina Vega were two names approached to become the fourth member of Team Flair/Bianca at WarGames. However, they were both conveniently taken out by Damage CTRL in blindsided assaults. Bianca Belair forced Charlotte Flair to make the call, and she did at the very last minute.

While Bayley called Charlotte's bluff in the main event segment, it was her former best friend Becky Lynch who turned up and evened the odds, officially joining the babyface team for WarGames.

If you were wondering what we meant when we said real-life heat, it was previously reported during Becky Lynch's meteoric rise in 2019 that her push resulted in Charlotte Flair falling out with her. In 2021, Becky Lynch hinted to Ariel Helwani about her friendship with Charlotte ending.

Even Becky Lynch's ex-partner, Jeff Dye, revealed that Charlotte and The Man had a genuine falling out due to their competitiveness.

Hopefully, they can let bygones be bygones.

