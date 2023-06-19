Why are Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch not friends anymore? Real-life relationship between the WWE stars

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names on the current WWE main roster in the women’s division. Both women have put their heart and soul into the business and reached amazing heights in the industry. Unfortunately, attaining success in a competitive environment often comes at the cost of personal relationships. This is what happened to The Man and The Queen during their WWE journey.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch started their journey in WWE NXT, and the duo were great friends during their time with WWE’s youngest brand. However, things took a sour turn a couple of years after their main roster debut in 2015.

During their main roster rivalry in 2018, their friendship fizzled. The loss of friendship is credited to Lynch’s growing popularity and Flair’s rising jealousy. Apparently, Charlotte Flair was quite jealous of the way Becky Lynch was being pushed to the top. The Man commented on the fading friendship during her appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Herlani in 2021.

"Like people were really rallying behind me and this turn would turn me into a different league and she couldn't take that and has never been able to take it.”

In fact, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend had confirmed that the in-ring rivalry led to the friendship crumbling. According to him, it got worst after The Man secured the victory in the triple threat match against The Queen and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

When WWE pushed Lynch to the ultimate top, Flair felt ignored and that probably led to a professional fall-out, leading to a personal feud as well.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have hinted towards rekindling the friendship

Currently, both superstars are working towards breaking every obstacle within the women’s division and pushing it forward. Furthermore, both of them have focused on navigating their personal lives at the same time.

With them being stretched out thin, Becky Lynch revealed that their rekindling isn’t possible while they’re both working in pro-wrestling.

"Honestly, I don't think we can be [friends] in this business anymore. (...) I don't know that it can be repaired while we're both still wrestling."

On the other hand, The Queen has revealed that she’s happy for Lynch’s growth in life and embracing motherhood, and would love to someday figure out a new path for her friendship with The Man.

“Yeah [about becoming friends with Lynch again]. Absolutely. Seeing her as a mother, I’m so happy.”

It’s unknown if Flair and Lynch will be able to find their way back to each other. However, fans remain hopeful to witness the two veterans together once again!

