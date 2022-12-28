Becky Lynch's ex-boyfriend explains why the WWE Superstar is no longer friends with Charlotte Flair

Jeff Dye recently recalled how Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's friendship deteriorated during their WWE rivalry in 2018.

Dye dated Lynch before her relationship with Seth Rollins began in 2019. The American comedian grew up as a wrestling fan and now co-hosts the Wrestling with Freddie podcast with former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

On this week's episode, Dye revealed that Lynch's in-character digs at Flair often caused arguments:

"I hope I'm not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, 'I can't believe Charlotte's actually getting mad at me.' I was like, 'You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don't have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.'"

Flair was presented as one of WWE's top female stars almost immediately after joining the main roster in 2015.

Lynch also had her fair share of success upon her main roster call-up. However, she was often forced to play sidekick to The Queen before emerging as a major star on her own in 2018.

The main reason why Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's friendship ended

Dye clarified that Becky Lynch, real name Rebecca Quin, is an "awesome" person in real life. He added that The Man's legitimate competition with Flair played a big part in their friendship breaking down.

The comedian went on to explain how the WrestleMania 35 main-eventers both wanted the top spot in WWE's women's division:

"I think it's like comedy or showbusiness or maybe even if you work at a warehouse or you work at Target or you work at Best Buy, you get competitive," Dye continued. "You want the promotion or you want the raise or you want some position, and so that's just part of it for them."

Dye also answered whether his perspective on wrestling changed when he dated Becky Lynch:

"Charlotte had a difficult time that Becky was starting to become the face of the female wrestling thing. I guess it wasn't surprising. It didn't change my perspective, but it was interesting to see how much they genuinely, when you're struggling on the roster, it affects their personal life."

Flair and Lynch have both spoken in media interviews about their friendship issues. You can read a full explanation of the real-life feud here.

