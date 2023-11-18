What happened between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch? Reflecting on The Queen's comments on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch reunited on SmackDown tonight. The Queen asked The Man to join Team Belair against Team Damage CTRL in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Lynch responded by helping Belair, Flair, and Shotzi against the heels.

Flair referenced her real-life heat with Lynch, by saying she knows something about turning on a friend. The pair were involved in a rather controversial title exchange segment on WWE SmackDown in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2021.

The Irish Superstar had claimed during her interview with Ariel Helwani in 2021 that Charlotte Flair became jealous of her when she started climbing the ladder of success in WWE. Becky Lynch prefaced the statement by saying she used to be best friends with Flair.

"We don't like each other, we used to. So I'm sure she would give you a different side, and I'll give you my side, is that, my star was rising, we were best friends, and it all worked when she was on top and I was below, and then we could all see the way things were going in 2019.”

She continued:

“"Like people were really rallying behind me, and this turn would turn me into a different league and she couldn't take that, and has never been able to take it," said Becky Lynch.

What did Charlotte Flair have to say about Becky Lynch’s comments?

During an interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions, Charlotte Flair clarified the situation between her and Becky Lynch. The 14-time World Champion said they were two extremely competitive individuals.

"You have two women that want to be the best. Like, there's no other way to put it. I want to be the best, she wants to be the best. And, natural courses of life, she got married, had a baby. I met Manny [Andrade El Idolo] on the road, maybe we were each other's crushes at one point. But now, it's.. she wants to be the best, I want to be the best. You have two alphas who don't see eye to eye," said Flair. (0:38-1:09)

Watch the clip here:

Both women have proven that they are professionals above anything else at the end of the day. It remains to be seen how they will fare as a team against Damage CTRL when Survivor Series: WarGames goes down next Saturday.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.