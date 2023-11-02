CM Punk set to return and feud with 43-year-star at WWE Survivor Series? Fans think so!

Survivor Series 2023 is just a few weeks away and the WWE Universe wants CM Punk to make his triumphant return to ignite a feud with a 43-year-old star.

The Best in the World was released from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after his ultimate backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Since then the speculation about Punk returning to the Stamford-based promotion has been hot and heavy.

Over the past few weeks on WWE TV, there have been references about the 45-year-old, with Shinsuke Nakamura hitting a GTS (Punk's finisher) on Ricochet. In addition, on this week of Monday Night RAW, The King of Strong Style cut a promo that hinted directly at the former world champion and issued an open challenge.

Though Nakamura's open challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, that did not kill rumors about the former AEW star's comeback.

As of now, Shinsuke Nakamura is not on the match card of Survivor Series 2023, but fuel was added to the fire with fans expecting the star to issue an open challenge in Chicago on November 25th.

This got the WWE Universe going berserk and wanting CM Punk's return if The King of Strong Style awaits a mystery opponent at Survivor Series,

Check out a few fan reactions below:

CM Punk's WWE return would hinge on Triple H taking serious measures according to Chris Van Vliet

TV/radio personality and podcaster Chris Van Vliet recently shared what WWE Hall of Famer Triple H should do if The Best in the World wishes to come back to the Stamford-based promotion.

The 45-year-old has a long history of being involved in backstage conflicts with authorities and other stars. World Wrestling Entertainment has been a recipient of Punk's antics long before it was seen in Tony Khan's organization.

Hence, while speaking on the "AskCVV" episode of his podcast Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 40-year-old TV personality said that if Punk returns, Triple H will impose severe regulations to avoid conflicts in advance.

"But what I think is, Triple H would lay down the law, and be like, 'Look if you [CM Punk] are coming back, you are coming back under these very strict rules here,'" he said.

Only time will tell if The Best in the World takes out some time for the upcoming Survivor Series PLE and shows up against Shinsuke Nakamura if he issues an open challenge at the event.

Do you want to see CM Punk vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

