CM Punk's WWE return would hinge on Triple H laying down the law, according to Chris Van Vliet

Podcaster and TV/radio personality Chris Van Vliet recently spoke about what Chief Content Officer Triple H would do upon CM Punk's return to WWE.

Since the 45-year-old star was let go by Tony Khan's promotion in September, speculation has heavily circulated that he would appear at the 2023 Survivor Series premium live event, taking place in his hometown of Chicago, in November.

However, during an interview with 670 The Score, the Best in the World discussed rumors of signing with WWE again. The star stated that he didn't want to burst fans' bubbles, but as of now, his main focus is to spend time with his family.

Meanwhile, speaking on the "AskCVV" edition of his podcast, Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 40-year-old TV personality explained what measures Triple H would take if Punk wanted to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The former world champion has a storied history of being involved in backstage issues with management and other stars. Hence, Vliet believes that if CM Punk wishes to come back, The Game would resort to administering strict rules to avoid problems beforehand.

"But what I think is, Triple H would lay down the law, and be like, 'Look if you [CM Punk] are coming back, you are coming back under these very strict rules here,'" he said. [5:40 - 5:50]

Chris Van Vliet on why CM Punk is not done with wrestling

Speaking on the same show, the podcaster shared some insights on why the Best in the World is not done with professional wrestling.

According to Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW star was on the road to possibly making amends with wrestling promotions, when he visited IMPACT Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment.

"It sure seems like CM Punk is not done with pro wrestling and it just doesn't feel like an accident. Remember there was that run there where he was making amends with everybody? He showed up at IMPACT, and then he showed up at WWE and very quickly got told to leave. I don't feel like he did that just because I feel like he was planting some seeds," Vliet said. [4:36 - 5:01]

Taking the rumors and teases into account, it remains to be seen if the 45-year-old star will show up at Survivor Series in his hometown in front of the WWE Universe and possibly start a feud with Roman Reigns.

Do you think Triple H will bring CM Punk back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

