"He's certainly controversial" - Drew McIntyre refuses to comment on the possibility of former champion returning to WWE (Exclusive)

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre politely refused to comment when asked about CM Punk potentially returning to WWE after his recent AEW exit.

It's no secret that The Second City Saint is one of wrestling's most popular names. After a hugely successful stint in WWE from 2005-2014, Punk took a seven-year sabbatical from the business, only to sign with AEW in 2021. However, despite a great start, backstage issues played spoilsport constantly, resulting in him being released from the company a few days back, following the events of All In 2023.

Since then, there's been rampant speculation as to whether CM Punk and the global juggernaut could come to an agreement for the former's return. Ahead of last week's Superstar Spectacle in India, Drew McIntyre was asked about the same in an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Though The Scottish Warrior termed Punk a "controversial name," he refused to comment if his return could become a reality down the line.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [1:20 - 1:32]

Finn Balor was also asked about CM Punk's possible WWE return

A few days back, in an interview, Finn Balor was also quizzed about the possibility of Punk's return to the promotion, and whether he would like to wrestle him. The Judgment Day member had a hilarious response to the question, saying he would be willing to wrestle even a broomstick if he were paid to.

"I'd be interested in wrestling a broomstick if someone is going to pay me money. Money talks," said Finn Balor.

Considering just how stacked the current roster is, CM Punk could have a plethora of dream matches if he were to make his return to the company.

