"Money talks" - Current WWE champion open to wrestling CM Punk

A WWE veteran would have no issue with wrestling CM Punk if the money was right.

CM Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage on August 20, 2021. Fans had been waiting for seven long years for his return and seemingly were going to be treated to the best run of his career. As it turned out, it was a complete disaster, full of backstage disputes, leaks to the media, and ultimately, his dismissal from All Elite Wrestling two years after he joined the promotion.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor recently appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show and was asked about the possibility of working with CM Punk in WWE. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion gave a hilarious response and claimed that he would wrestle a broom if the money was right:

"I'd be interested in wrestling a broomstick if someone is going to pay me money. Money talks," said Balor. [H/T: Fightful]

Zelina Vega on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE

Zelina Vega also would not be opposed to CM Punk returning to WWE.

Punk's release from AEW happened after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at Wembley Stadium at All In. It was one of the many issues with Punk backstage in the promotion, and it was announced that his AEW contract was terminated ahead of last Saturday's episode of Collision.

Speaking with Alfonso Castillo of Newsday, Zelina Vega shared that she would like to see Punk back in WWE for the fans. She added that he has always been a fantastic person to her in their interactions:

“[T]here’s so many reasons...not just for me, but for the fans... “He’s always been a fantastic person...There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.” - (h/t PWInsider)

CM Punk's tenure in All Elite Wrestling was marred by injury and backstage issues. Only time will tell if the 44-year-old returns to the company down the line and fans get to see the run they were hoping for when he arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021.

